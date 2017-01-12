Stefan Struve announces injury, forced out of UFC Halifax main event
UFC Heavyweight Stefan Struve announced today on his Instagram that he has suffered an injury that has forced him out of his main event fight with Junior Dos Santos at UFC Fight Night in Halifax, Canada.
UFC will be heading to Halifax, Canada on February 19, unfortunately now there must be a new main event. The main event that was scheduled for this card was a heavyweight matchup between Junior Dos Santos and Stefan Struve. Today Struve announced on his personal Instagram account that he has suffered an injury and will not be able to compete. There is no word yet from the UFC if a replacement for Struve is being planned at this time.
Bad news folks. Unfortunately I won't be able to fight in Halifax february 19, I'll be undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in my left shoulder tomorrow afternoon. Docter said I will be on the sideline about 4 months, and of course I'm gonna be doing my best to make it back asap. I apologize to the fans, especially the people who bought tix for the fight in Halifax, and of course the person I was scheduled to fight @junior_cigano . It's the very first time I have to pull out of a fight because of an injury and it hurts my heart to do it. I'll keep you guys up to date about the surgery tomorrow and the rehab the next couple months. As always thank you for the support!
Struve (28-8), also known as “The Skyscraper”, is on a two-fight win streak. After having one of the best years of his career in 2016, Struve was rising in the UFC rankings and is now sitting at number 10. He would have been facing Junior Dos Santo, who is ranked fourth in the division, had this injury not occurred.
According to Struve’s Instagram post he suffered from a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Dutch fighter will be undergoing surgery Friday to fix the problem. The recovery for this injury should have Struve out for four months. He was able to finish his last two opponents, and his win over Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva in his home country of The Netherlands earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.
Junior Dos Santos (18-4) is 2-1 in his last three fights, including a unanimous decision win victory over the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Dos Santos could have set him up for a rematch with the champ with an impressive win over Struve. Now only time will tell if the UFC can find him a suitable replacement on short notice.
