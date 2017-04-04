Snoop Dogg offers hilarious commentary on Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s most vicious KOs

Damon Martin

Prolific hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has quickly become the authority on hilarious pre-fight videos to hype up the latest UFC events.

After looking at Daniel Cormier’s greatest hits, Snoop Dogg is back to give his take on a series of vicious knockouts courtesy of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Johnson has brutalized several top fighters throughout his UFC career including Charlie Brenneman, who Snoop Dogg refers to as “Afro-Man” as well as Tommy Speer aka Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Check out what Snoop Dogg has to say about “Rumble” ahead of UFC 210 in Buffalo this weekend.

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: (L-R) Opponents Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson and Daniel Cormier face off during the UFC 187 weigh-in at the MGM Grand Conference Center on May 22, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC