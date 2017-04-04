Snoop Dogg offers hilarious commentary on Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s most vicious KOs
Prolific hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has quickly become the authority on hilarious pre-fight videos to hype up the latest UFC events.
After looking at Daniel Cormier’s greatest hits, Snoop Dogg is back to give his take on a series of vicious knockouts courtesy of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.
Johnson has brutalized several top fighters throughout his UFC career including Charlie Brenneman, who Snoop Dogg refers to as “Afro-Man” as well as Tommy Speer aka Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.
Check out what Snoop Dogg has to say about “Rumble” ahead of UFC 210 in Buffalo this weekend.