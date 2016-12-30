Report: Ronda Rousey to earn $3 million at UFC 207, ties Conor McGregor record

UFC star Ronda Rousey is expected to receive $3 million in her fight purse for the bantamweight championship fight against Amanda Nunes on Friday at UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.com. There is no win bonus included in the purse.

The amount ties UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor's disclosed amount from a non-title match against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August.

UFC 207 marks Rousey's first fight since losing to Holly Holm with a second-round knockout at UFC 193 in November 2015. No woman has been able to defend the bantamweight title since Rousey. Holm lost to Meisha Tate, who passed along the belt to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 in July.

Rousey's fight purse from her bout against Holm was not disclosed. Rousey previously netted $180,000 at UFC 184 against Cat Zingano.

Nunes is expected to make $100,000 with an additional potential $100,000 win bonus. UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his opponent Cody Garbrandt will make $350,000 and $200,000 at UFC 207 respectively.

Both fighters may also net more income from pay-per-view sales.

