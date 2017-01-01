Ronda Rousey issued a statement a day after losing to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds of the first round at UFC 207 Friday night.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones,” Rousey said Saturday in a statement to ESPN . “Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

Friday’s loss in Las Vegas was the second straight for Rousey. Her last bout in the Octagon was in November 2015, when Rousey was defeated by Holly Holm.