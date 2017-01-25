Ronda Rousey joins Standing Rock protests against Dakota Pipeline

Ronda Rousey has remained fairly quiet since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 but the former bantamweight title holder was spotted with protesters against the controversial Dakota and Keystone XL oil pipelines in South Dakota.

Rousey made her return to the ring for the first time since surrendering the women's bantamweight title at UFC 193 to Holly Holm in November 2015, when Rousey was knocked out in the second round with a head kick from Holm. Last month, Nunes delivered repeated blows to Rousey's head and knocked her out in the first round.

Protesters are trying to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order for the pipelines, which are being built underneath the Missouri River and locals believe it can threaten water supplies. There are also Native American sites in the area.

Rousey has posted about Standing Rock on her personal Facebook page on several occasions.

While campaigning, Trump told his supporters that Rousey liked him. She denied the claim. He fired back after her loss to Holm by tweeting: “Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten – not a nice person!”

This article originally appeared on