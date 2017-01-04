Ronda Rousey’s coach breaks silence on UFC 207 loss to Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey’s head coach Edmund Tarverdyan doesn’t have much to say about her violent loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey’s head coach Edmund Tarverdyan has broken his silence on his fighter’s future plans following a 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last Friday.

Tarverdyan, who runs Glendale Fighting Club, has rapidly become one of the most discussed individuals in mixed martial arts. While his initial run with Rousey was met with praise, criticism has hounded him for the past year, largely stemming from the game plan, or lack thereof, Rousey and her team displayed against Holly Holm at UFC 193.

But when Rousey returned at UFC 207, it didn’t appear she had done undergone any sort of preparation as she was decimated with strikes right out of the gate against Nunes.

Almost immediately, fans and pundits began to wonder whether it was the last time they’d see Rousey inside a UFC Octagon. While Rousey was quick to reveal she still had a lot to discuss with her team before she made any decision, Tarverdyan is now revealing those talks are still ongoing.

“It’s all good, no plans made yet,” Tarverdyan told TMZ cameras.

But what does the polarizing coach think of his detractors and those claiming Rousey should ditch her lifelong coach for someone with more MMA experience? Tarverdyan kept it simple.

“It doesn’t matter what people say,” Tarverdyan said before driving away.

Prior to her loss to Holm, Rousey, also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist had looked unbeatable, while being praised as the most dominant athlete in the world today. Her dominance led to true crossover appeal as she appeared in movies such as Entourage, Fast 7 and The Expendables.

But following her first career setback, Rousey retreated from the public eye, later revealing she was having trouble recovering both physically and mentally.

