Ronda Rousey posts J.K. Rowling quote on Instagram

Just less than two weeks removed from her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey has returned to social media with a new Instagram post.

In the sport of MMA, there are few fighters who leave such a huge mark. One fighter in particular is Ronda Rousey. She’s arguably one of the greatest women’s MMA fighters of all-time and is responsible for making female fights happen in the UFC.

It’s no surprise that things haven’t been going her way inside of the octagon, though. Last year, she attempted to defend her title against Holly Holm, but was knocked out in the second round. This was the first time she had ever lost in her career and she wasn’t doing very well after the fight.

It took a little over a year to rebound from that loss and find the drive to compete again. At UFC 207, she made her long awaited return against current UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes.

Rousey looked like she was in the best shape of her life, but that didn’t seem to benefit her in the fight. The beating Nunes put on her was probably worse than Holm’s. That being said, she seem to be taking this loss much better than the first one.

She did release a statement after the fight, but she’s been mostly quiet. Then, on Monday, she made her return to social media via Instagram with an inspirational quote from author J.K. Rowling. Check it out:

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

This quote is way to fitting for Rousey at this point in her life. When it pertains to her fighting career, she’s definitely hit rock bottom. The important detail to note here is what may be next for her.

It’s a great starting point for something a complete turn-around. She may need to reevaluate certain things about her fighting career. If she does wish to return, she may have to make some changes in her training in order to be successful.

This may also mean that she’s done with fighting and she wants to use this to find success elsewhere. Only time will tell what’s next for Rousey.

