The best memes of Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey lost her return to the Octagon at UFC 207 on Friday night, getting knocked out by Amanda Nunes in the first round.

The Internet was not kind to her in response.

The 48-second TKO drew dozens of memes, comparing Rousey to everything from Sponge Bob to Drake to “The Scream” painting.

Below is a roundup of some of the best memes and reactions from after the fight.

Rhonda got mollywopped to Naboo pic.twitter.com/7YcncgUzYU — нarry нoolιgan (@HitDaBoogiez) December 31, 2016

Nunes duffed Rousey so hard, she turned into Grandmother Willow from Pocahontas pic.twitter.com/jurjEz8dVy — нarry нoolιgan (@HitDaBoogiez) December 31, 2016

What Ronda Rousey's return to the UFC felt like…#UFC207 pic.twitter.com/DQmqG8wgfW — Arda Ocal (@ArdaOcalTV) December 31, 2016

“I knew I was going to beat the s— out of Rousey like that,” Nunes said after the fight.

The Internet certainly enjoyed it, Amanda.

