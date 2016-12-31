Amanda Nunes defeats Ronda Rousey with first-round TKO at UFC 207

Amanda Nunes retained her bantamweight title by knocking out Ronda Rousey in the first round of the main event at UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas on Friday night.

Nunes moved in and delivered right-handed blows to Rousey's head before the referee called the fight.

Rousey made her return to the ring for the first time since losing to Holly Holm in November 2015 and surrendering the women's bantamweight title. Rousey was knocked out in the second round with a head kick.

After taking her first career loss, Rousey went into seclusion from the public eye. She focused on her entertainment career, making an appearance on Ellen and hosting Saturday Night Live.

Before Friday night's win by Nunes, no woman had successfully defended the bantamweight title since Rousey lost. Holm lost to Miesha Tate in March, and Tate lost to Nunes at UFC 200 in July. Holm is competing in the featherweight division now, and Tate has announced her retirement.

Rousey largely declined to promote Friday night’s fight, and went on a media blackout in the days before the main event. She did not do promotional appearances.

