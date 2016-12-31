Ronda Rousey breaks silence on UFC 207 loss to Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey has finally broken her silence on her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey has broken her silence on her heartbreaking first round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last night.

Speaking with ESPN, Rousey revealed she still needs to sit down with her team to determine what’s next for her future as a professional fighter.

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones, said Rouse. “Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me,” “Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. “I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

For Rousey, this setback loss marked her second career setback following her violent headkick knockout to Holly Holm in November 2015.

Prior to this loss, Rousey had looked unbeatable, while being praised as the most dominant athlete in the world today. Her dominance led to true crossover appeal as she appeared in movies such as Entourage, Fast 7 and The Expendables.

But following her loss to Holm, Rousey retreated from the public eye, later revealing she was having trouble recovering both physically and mentally.

After more than a year away from the sport, Rousey hoped to recapture the magic that skyrocketed into superstardom while also reclaiming her belt.

But after another devastating setback, one certainly has to wonder if UFC 207 was indeed the last time fans see the woman known as “Rowdy” back inside the Octagon.

