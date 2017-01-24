Roman Reigns: ‘Ronda Rousey can succeed in the WWE’

Roman Reigns believes Ronda Rousey has more than the tools necessary to succeed in the WWE

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is still on the Ronda Rousey bandwagon.

Speaking with ESPN, the former WWE Champion revealed he not only hoped to see the face of women’s mixed martial arts back inside the squared circle, but could really envision her making it her second career.

“I think she’s one of those athletes that gets that attention and all eyes are on her,” said Reigns. “So I think she definitely has the background, and she’s got the base to build on, so she’s got a great foundation.”

Rousey previously made waves when she stepped into the WWE ring alongside former WWE champion turned Hollywood icon The Rock at WrestleMania 31 to confront the villainous stable The Authority. Much to the delight of the sold out crowd, Rousey and The Rock cleaned house as they tossed everyone from the ring. Needless to say, the WWE Universe loved her.

In terms of her UFC career, Rousey (12-2) once looked unbeatable inside the Octagon, with some outlets even labeling her as the most dominant athlete in the world today. Her dominance led to true crossover appeal, including appearances in movies such as Entourage, Fast 7 and The Expendables, while also garnering comparisons to legends of the past.

But all this came crashing down when she suffered a violent second round headkick knockout to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015.

Facing career adversity for the first time in her MMA career, Rousey essentially vanished from the public eye.

She would return 13 months later as she looked to recapture her belt from reigning champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207. But Rousey not only lost again, but lost in even more devastating fashion as Nunes knocked her out just 48-seconds into the first round.

Reigns will next look to recapture the WWE champions agaisnt Kevin Owens at this weekend’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas.

