Robbie Lawler vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the works for UFC 213

A highly anticipated slugfest between former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is in the works for UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

Sources confirmed to FOX Sports that verbal agreements are in place for the contest although no contracts have been signed. UFC president Dana White also confirmed the matchup to ESPN on Monday.

This is actually the second time Lawler and Cerrone have been rumored to meet after first being scheduled for UFC 205 this past November in New York.

Unfortunately, that fight fell apart when Lawler decided to take some additional time off after suffering a knockout to current champion Tyron Woodley last July.

Lawler (27-11, 1 NC) will look to get back on track following his loss to Woodley that cost him the welterweight title. Prior to that fight, Lawler had reeled off five consecutive wins, including two title defenses.

Cerrone (32-8, 1 NC) is also trying to return to the win column following a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his last fight this past January.

Since moving to welterweight, Cerrone has found a lot of success, including four impressive wins before suffering his first loss at 170-pounds to Masvidal.

Assuming the bout agreements get signed, Lawler vs. Cerrone will undoubtedly be a featured bout on the UFC 213 card set for July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during International Fight Week 2017.