Robbie Lawler leaves American Top Team

Robbie Lawler has left American Top Team

Robbie Lawler is making quite the change to his career, as he has left the American Top Team gym, according to a confirmed report by MMA Fighting.

Lawler’s pro career dating back to 2001 has been a roller coaster ride. He signed with the UFC in 2002 after winning his first four fights all by first round KO. He was eventually cut from the organization in 2004 after going (4-3) and losing three of his last four fights.

After his first stint in the UFC, Lawler fought in numerous fighting organizations and won the ICON Sport middleweight championship and EliteXC middleweight championship. After EliteXC went out of business, he signed with Strikeforce, going (3-5) with all fights in the middleweight division.

In 2013, the UFC bought out Strikeforce and brought most of the roster to the UFC. As a result, Lawler would have his second and most successful stint in the UFC. He also joined ATT and dropped to welterweight before his 1st fight back in the UFC.

He won three fights in a row and earned a shot at the vacant welterweight championship against Johny Hendricks at UFC 171. Hendricks won a very close fight, becoming the new UFC welterweight champion. Lawler went on to win two more fights before getting a rematch with Hendricks for the championship at UFC 181. Lawler won the fight by split decision to become the UFC welterweight champion.

Lawler defended the belt twice against Rory MacDonald at UFC 189 and Carlos Condit at UFC 195. Both fights were wars and Lawler showed why he has the nickname “Ruthless”. The fight with MacDonald won the UFC’s Fight of the Year for 2015.

At UFC 201, Lawler was set to face teammate Tyron Woodley. Woodley won the fight just 2:12 in the 1st round by KO to become the UFC welterweight champion.

Since Woodley and Lawler were teammates at ATT, it caused some tension between the fighters. They would both claim to not be friends or real teammates, and this beef could be the reason Lawler is looking elsewhere for a new camp.

This article originally appeared on