Report: Ronda Rousey’s Venice Beach house vandalized

According to reports, Ronda Rousey’s house in Venice Beach, CA became the target for local vandals as graffiti.

This incident comes just a few weeks after Rousey suffered a devastating 48-second knockout at the hands of reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Since that fateful December night, the woman known as ‘Rowdy’ has become the target of a barrage of attacks on social, from both fans and fellow fighters.

While the former Olympic bronze medalist has essentially shunned media following her defeat to Nunes, she later revealed she was still taking time to figure out what was next for her career. She would later add more mystery to her fighting future with an Instagram post on Monday, showcasing inspirational quote from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

For Rousey (12-2), her loss to Nunes marked her second career setback following her violent headkick knockout to Holly Holm in November 2015. Prior to this loss, Rousey had looked unbeatable, while being praised as the most dominant athlete in the world today. Her dominance led to true crossover appeal as she appeared in movies such as Entourage, Fast 7 and The Expendables.

But following her loss to Holm, Rousey retreated from the public eye, later revealing she was having trouble recovering both physically and mentally. After all, the former Strikeforce champion spent more than a year away from the sport, preparing to recapture to recapture the magic that skyrocketed into superstardom while also reclaiming her belt.

But after another devastating setback, one certainly has to wonder if UFC 207 was indeed the last time fans see the woman known as “Rowdy” back inside the Octagon.

