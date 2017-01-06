Raquel Pennington: ‘I had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before sparring with Rousey’

UFC bantamweight Raquel Pennington said she signed a non-disclosure agreement before sparring with Ronda Rousey.

UFC bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington may be the only fighter with inside knowledge on Ronda Rousey’s training camp leading up to UFC 207 that is willing to talk, no matter how vague it is.

Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the woman known as “Rocky” revealed the two women actually linked up ahead of her bout against Miesha Tate at UFC 205 in November.

“I actually talked to Ronda the night of the weigh-ins in New York [before UFC 205],” said Pennington. “I bumped into Ronda and she asked if she could contact me and bring me out for some work. I’ve been out to Los Angeles to see her and [teammate] Shayna Baszler before. A lot of us are friends outside the Octagon. I’m always up for challenges. Everybody brings something new to the table. It was definitely a solid experience.”

Pennington, who earned an impressive decision win over Tate, later revealed she had to cut her involvement in Rousey’s camp short after reaggravating a shoulder injury she suffered in camp ahead of her bout with Tate.

But as far as how Rousey’s sparring actually? Pennington isn’t at liberty to say much of anything.

“I can’t really talk about how sparring went or what we did,” said Pennington. “Ronda asked me to sign a non-disclosure agreement, so I did. All I can say is the fact I was able to put in work with her and that it was solid work. I can’t say too much more than that.”

Rousey would eventually succumb to Nunes strikes just 48 seconds into their title fight last Friday, leaving the fighting world wondering if they’ll ever see “Rowdy” back inside the Octagon again.

But for Pennington, she’s keeping her fingers crossed.

“I would hope so,” said Pennington. “I would hope she wouldn’t finish her career like that. Obviously, I’d say that about anybody. Any athlete, you wouldn’t want to see them go out like that. It’d be good to see her pick her head up and get in there and get another fight in.”

The UFC has yet to announce Pennington’s next opponent.

