Podcast: The Heel Hook Show – Tito Ortiz’s Retirement, UFC London & More

Episode 7 of The Heel Hook Show is here with Ash and Nick talking about the week’s current events and hot topics including Tito Ortiz’s retirement and Tyron Woodley’s claim of racism in the UFC.

The Heel Hook Show has landed a brand new home here at cagepages.com and myself (Nick) and Ash Lamprey have you covered with all the latest news, fight results and going on’s in the world of combat sports.

On this episode, we talk about the departure of Tito Ortiz and whether or not his fight with Chael was fixed. We go on to talk about Tyron Woodley and racism inside MMA, Michael Bisping’s knee surgery, UFC London and more.

Tito Ortiz:

Bellator 170 was the final time that light heavyweight legend Tito Ortiz competed inside the cage. He was victorious over rival Chael Sonnen in what some believed was a fixed fight due to certain factors stemming from the fight itself. Was it? Wasn’t it? Let’s hope not.

UFC London:

With 11 fights official for the UFC’s return to London, the main event still remains a huge mystery. The promotion has big names booked for other shows in the coming months so the interest in who could be put into the top billing is high. Who could it be? Listen and find out for yourselves.

Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos II:

With UFC 211 announced late on Wednesday, it was soon followed by the potential main event. A huge heavyweight rematch between current champion Stipe Miocic and former champion and longtime contender Junior dos Santos.

