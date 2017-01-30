Podcast: The Heel Hook Show – John Gooden and Marc Diakiese

With the UFC set to return to London in March, two of the UK’s better known MMA personalities dropped some knowledge.

UFC Fight Night 107 is coming and the U.K fans are somewhat divided about the card. Half are happy to be attending a UFC show with a talent-rich card that features some of the best U.K and European fighters on the roster while the other half are not happy that they were forced (kind of) to purchase tickets to an event with no main event officially announced.

Late Sunday evening, however, MMAJunkie reported that the fight between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson is the main event but there still has been now word from the promotion.

Like I said above the card is stacked full of talent that will help grow the sport and keep the ranks full of fighters who will be the stars of tomorrow. Stars like Marc Diakiese and Arnold Allen are not going to be the only talent on show inside London’s O2 Arena but so are the voices of the action, Dan Hardy and John Gooden.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

This week Ash Lamprey and I had the opportunity to speak with both Gooden and Diakiese ahead of the London card. The interviews can be found below in another two-episode special of The Heel Hook Show.

John Gooden:

John Gooden is known for his time behind the microphone and as an analyst for the UFC. His work with Dan Hardy over years, as well as his personal experience in the world of martial arts, make him a very intelligent and well-respected member of the UFC’s broadcast team.

John is passionate about helping the sport of mixed martial arts grow not only in the U.K but all over the world and that was made clear during our time with the man. Gooden talks UFC London, his relationship with Dan Hardy, being a Vegan and more.

With a man as focused on helping MMA grow as John is, the future for the sport and people in and around the sport will remain as bright as ever. Catch John Gooden and Dan Hardy at UFC Fight Night 107 in London on March 18.

Marc Diakiese:

Marc ‘The Bonecrusher’ Diakiese is an undefeated 23-year old fighter that is starting to raise eyebrows all over the world thanks to his unique and exciting style of fighting. The former BAMMA lightweight champion is currently riding a three-fight undefeated UFC streak into his next fight against Teemu Packalen in London.

Marc joined us and spoke about his opponent, fighting at home, what he expects from 2017, his love for fighting and how his sponsors Monkey Nutrition and Bosu Body Bar are helping him while he is training with his new team at the world renowned American Top Team.

The future of U.K MMA is very bright indeed and the two men above are a testament to that.

This article originally appeared on