Paul Heyman: Conor McGregor would be great for WWE (Video)

You can now count Paul Heyman among the number of people who believe Conor McGregor would be great for WWE

There are a good amount of people out there who believe that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor should eventually, at some point, make the move to WWE. With his UFC future really up in the air at this point, it’s believed by many that Vince McMahon should pony up all the cash that he has to to get the Notorious One into the company in some capacity.

Well, you can count none other than Paul Heyman among the list of people who would love to see McGregor make the jump to the largest professional wrestling organization on the planet.

WWE recently debuted a new WWE Network Show, Bring it to the Table, and in the first episode, Heyman was asked about Conor coming into the company. In short, he’s very much on board with the idea, because everyone benefits.

Of course, Heyman is no stranger to the idea that a UFC star could draw rather well in WWE. As you all know, he is the advocate for none other than Brock Lesnar. And while Lesnar did start out as a professional wrestler in WWE, there’s no doubt that he really made the biggest name for himself when he went on to become one of the biggest stars the UFC has ever had, before making his return to WWE in 2012.

The McGregor-to-WWE pot has been stirred many times already, especially when McGregor took it upon himself to bash basically the entire WWE roster. Most notably, he really tore into the face of the company, John Cena, calling him nothing more than a failed bodybuilder.

Whether or not Conor ever makes his way to get some of that Vince McMahon money remains to be seen, but we know that Heyman would love to see it take place.

This article originally appeared on