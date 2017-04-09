Patrick Cote announces his retirement following fight at UFC 210

“The Predator” is calling it a career.

Former title contender Patrick Cote announced after his loss on Saturday night in Buffalo that he was retiring from the sport following 15 years and more than 30 professional fights with most of his career spent in the UFC.

Cote (23-11) dropped a unanimous decision to Thiago Alves on Saturday night but says he planned on retiring no matter the result.

“That was the plan since the beginning, win or lose that would be my last fight,” Cote announced while leaving his gloves in the center of the Octagon. “Thank you very much. It’s been an amazing 15 years.”

Cote debuted in the UFC all the way back in 2004 in only his sixth professional fight when he accepted a short notice bout against former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

Cote eventually moved down to middleweight where he appeared on the fourth season of “The Ultimate Fighter”. While he lost in the finale to Travis Lutter, Cote climbed back up the ranks at 185 pounds with five straight wins before challenging for the title against Anderson Silva at UFC 90 in 2008.

Cote was a mainstay in the UFC for several years before testing the waters at 170 pounds as well to mark his third division in the promotion.

Throughout his career, Cote was known for having explosive knockout power and one of the toughest chins in the business. When he wasn’t fighting, Cote also built a career for himself outside the Octagon doing commentary for the UFC in French language broadcasts while also doing television and radio in his native Montreal.

Cote retires with a very respectable career in the UFC while also being regarded as one of the classiest athletes to ever compete inside the Octagon.