NSAC could be removing marijuana from its banned substance list

One of the most controversial topics in combat sports has been the banning of marijuana by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), but that may soon be a thing of the past after this weekend’s (Friday, January 13, 2017) commission review.

According to the NSAC’s agenda for the upcoming meeting Friday, the commission will be discussing “the possible exclusion of cannabinoids (marijuana) from the list of prohibited substances and methods pursuant to passage of Nevada ballot initiative question 2.” The discussion comes after a state-wide legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in Nevada, following this past election cycle.

While the NSAC may be legalizing the use of marijuana for its athletes, however, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) still considers it a banned substance for competitors in-competition. If the NSAC votes to legalize the use of marijuana this weekend, USADA could soon follow in its footsteps.

One of the most cruel cases of fighter punishment for the use of marijuana in-competition comes from former UFC 170-pound title challenger Nick Diaz. Diaz tested positive for marijuana metabolites following his unanimous decision loss to former 185-pound champ Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at UFC 183 back in January of 2015.

Diaz was slapped with a ludicrous five-year ban along with a fine of $165,000. After an uproar from fans, media, and fellow fighters the suspension was later reduced to 18 months and the Stockton Native is now free to resume all combat sports related activities today.

If all goes well this weekend during the NSAC’s meeting, however, no fighter should ever have to go through what Diaz did again.

