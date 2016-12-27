Nick and Nate Diaz featured on ‘Diaz Bros’ rolling papers

UFC stars Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz have officially joined the likes of Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa as celebrities with their faces and names plastered on weed paraphernalia.

Diaz recently stopped by a smoke shop in his hometown of Stockton, CA and stumbled upon a bunch of different items featuring him and his young brother, Nate. Like these “Diaz Bros” rolling papers.

The Diaz Brothers are, indeed, pictured on a pack of rolling papers (h/t @MikeBohnMMA) pic.twitter.com/KeKmazjH3R — Jonathan Bradley (@Jon__Bradley) December 27, 2016

Diaz also shows off a couple pipes with him and his brother’s unmistakable faces on them before using his own personal vaporizer to quell some of his excitement.

The papers and pipes had to be a huge compliment for the Diaz brothers, who are both vocal advocates of medical marijuana and extending its usage to MMA.

Nick Diaz has tested positive for marijuana three times, most recently after his UFC 183 bout against Anderson Silva in 2015, but has maintained that it is not a performance-enhancing drug. He brother, Nate, recently caught heat for hitting a CBD (Cannabidiol) pen at the UFC 202 post-fight press conference.