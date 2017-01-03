Nick Diaz turns down fight with Robbie Lawler per Joe Rogan

According to a longtime UFC commentator, Joe Rogan Nick Diaz has turned down a fight with the former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Nick Diaz is looking to make his long-awaited return to the UFC octagon following an 18-month suspension. Diaz was suspended following a post-fight test taken back in January of 2015 came back positive for marijuana. Diaz was reinstated but the Nevada Athletic commission in December, and can now return to the sport in which he has competed professionally since he was 18 years old.

There is no match-up set for Diaz at this point, but reportedly he has turned down a fight with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. According to Joe Rogan, on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Diaz was offered this fight with Lawler but Diaz was not interested. The two fought once before at UFC 47 back in 2004. Diaz won that fight by second-round KO.

Nick Diaz (26-9-2) was suspended following his January 31st fight with Anderson Silva. He failed the post-fight test after he tested positive for marijuana, he was originally suspended for five years and fined $165,000. That punishment was later lessened to an 18-month suspension and a $100,000 fine. Diaz served that entire suspension, and rumors about who will be the first opponent when the suspension was lifted has been rampant for months.

There was interest from the current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who wanted to welcome Diaz back to the UFC. Woodley wrote on his Twitter following the news of Diaz’s reinstatement, “Is Nick Diaz Free to Scrap to? Perfect time 4 UFC 209 I have the perfect person in mind.” The champ has since moved on to setting up fights with other fighters, most recently a catchweight bout with middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

There is no word at this time from Diaz, or his camp regarding when and who he will be facing in his return bout. There is still a possibility of a fight at UFC 209 which takes place on March 4th in Las Vegas, NV.

