Mike Goldberg breaks his silence after exiting the UFC

After 19 years with the UFC, Mike Goldberg exited the promotion at the close of 2016 and he’s finally addressed the end of his tenure in a statement released via Twitter.

Goldberg had been doing play-by-play for the mixed martial arts promotion since 1997 but word broke during UFC 207 fight week that the show would serve as his last.

The UFC didn’t address Goldberg’s exit on the pay-per-view broadcast but he has now issued a statement in gratitude of the work he did there that enveloped nearly two decades of his professional career.

“What an incredible ride! I’ll forever be grateful for being on this journey with all of you for the last 19 years,” Goldberg wrote. “I wish I could respond to every single fan, fighter and member of the media who reached out and showed their support, gratitude and appreciation. It has been overwhelming and so gratifying! Thank you!

“Every single UFC, from Ultimate Japan to UFC 207, my primary focus has been on just two things. First, to bring passion, energy and raw emotion to our fans around the world, dedicated, diehard fans like none other. Second, to properly represent each and every fighter, from UFC newcomer to veteran with 20 plus Octagon battles, our fighters work so hard and sacrifice so much it was my responsibility to properly prepare and tell their stories!”

What an incredible ride! I’ll forever be grateful for being on this journey with all of you for the last 19 years! pic.twitter.com/reg3APxk9X — Mike Goldberg (@MFG16) January 7, 2017

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Goldberg would be leaving the promotion following the event headlined by Amanda Nunes against Ronda Rousey, but didn’t go into detail on the reason why he his tenure came to an end.

White did tease that the UFC has a long term plan to replace Goldberg, but it probably wouldn’t come into fruition until summer 2017.

As for Goldberg, he’s done commentary for several other sports besides the UFC in the past and was even sought after by the WWE at one point during his career.

Goldberg even managed to take a jab at himself in his statement as he said goodbye to the UFC and the millions of fans who heard him call many of the biggest fights in the history of the promotion.

“And just for the record,” Goldberg said. “I still believe that Anderson Silva’s precision is precise!”