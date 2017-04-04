Mickey Gall reveals through MMA math how he is UFC heavyweight champion

Mickey Gall may be moving to the lightweight division soon, but he’s also figured out a path where he’s actually the lineal heavyweight champion in the UFC.

Gall gets a lot of points for creativity in his latest post on Twitter where he compiles a list of wins that eventually lead to him holding the heavyweight title.

Mickey Gall > CM Punk > Seth Rollins > Brock Lesner > Mark Hunt > Stefan Struve > Stipe Miocic = MICKEY GALL UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/XsTg5wB9lb — Mickey Gall (@mickeygall) April 4, 2017

Of course, Gall starts off with his win over former WWE superstar CM Punk from last September to establish things but he has to drift over into the world of professional wrestling to keep the timeline in tact.

Thanks to Punk getting a “win” over Seth Rollins in WWE and then moving that along to former UFC champion Brock Lesnar gets Gall on track for the line up he needs to prove he’s the real heavyweight champion in the UFC.

The mathematic equation ends with Gall holding the title after only six moves down the line to get to current champion Stipe Miocic.

While Gall is still awaiting his next fight booking in the UFC it’s clear he’s figured out how MMA math can make him a champion without ever stepping back into the Octagon.