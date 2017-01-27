Michael Bisping tells Yoel Romero ‘keep juicing’

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in not too keen on title contender Yoel Romero. The champ called out Romero yesterday on Twitter for using PEDs.

Since winning the UFC middleweight title back in June of 2016, Michael ‘The count’ Bisping has been talking a big game. He followed up that stunning upset over Luke Rockhold by calling out UFC veteran Dan Henderson. Bisping lost to Henderson by vicious KO in 2009 and had been sore about it ever since. Henderson had been the one loss that Bisping wanted back, and he now had the chance to make that happen as champ.

The two fought in Bisping’s home country of England at UFC 204, to the disagreement of the top contenders in the middleweight division. At the time Henderson was ranked eighth in the division and seemingly jumped over eligible contenders to get this rematch. One of those contenders who was not happy about this set up was Yoel Romero. Romero was then set up to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 205 in New York on November 12th. Romero won that fight and set himself up as next in line for the champ.

In December Bisping announced on his Sirius XM radio show that he was looking to take some time off and fight Romero in the Spring. “So sometimes in I’ll be 100% in the Spring…So it’s looking like that will be the next fight. Unless something else transpires, it’s looking me vs. Yoel sometime in the spring” He said.

Michael Bisping has been vocal about his suspicions that Yoel Romero is using Performance Enhancing Drugs (PED). In a recent interview, he said, “Yoel Romero calls himself the ‘Soldier of God’, but I think he should call himself the ‘Roider of God, it’s clearly evident the guy is on steroids. He failed a drug test then recently came back off suspension”. Yesterday the 37-year-old fighter spoke on Twitter, reiterating the fact that he believes the fight with Romero won’t happen due to his suspected PED use.

@YoelRomeroMMA keep juicing boy. Usada are coming for you! — michael (@bisping) January 27, 2017

Recently Bisping has decided to undergo surgery to fix a lingering knee issue. This surgery will keep him out of the Octagon until May. Romero recent said that he would wait on Bisping, stating “Only fight I will take in Bisping for the belt!”

