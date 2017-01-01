Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley verbally agree to fight at 180 (Video)

Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley, two champions separated by 15 pounds, verbally agreed to meet in the middle in a non-title catchweight bout.

Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley are two of the best fighters in the UFC. They both had career years in 2016 when they became champions of their respective weight classes, then defended their belts in thrilling style.

They deserve more attention than they’re getting, but with the UFC being as star-driven as it is, casual fans won’t take notice of them unless they compete in superfights. That’s why Woodley and Bisping came up with the brilliant idea of fighting… each other!

Bisping posted a video on Instagram of the two getting together to hash out the details of said fight:

Welterweight champ @twooodley wants to throw down. Calling me out at the weekend. I'm down for whatever so if you wanna do it T-wood. Let's go. @ufc @danawhite A video posted by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Obviously, Woodley is open to the idea of a big fight. Ever since he became champion back in July, he’s been calling out guys like Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz. Instead, he got paired up with Stephen Thompson where he had to squeak out a majority draw in order to retain his belt. There was talk of him fighting Conor McGregor, but he’s on the shelf for at least 10 months with a new baby on the way and an appearance in Game of Thrones.

Bisping, on the other hand, is probably open to doing a catchweight bout since he feels he’s too good for the middleweight division. Of course, others will simply view it as him running away from that weight class by fighting someone 15 pounds lighter than him. But ever since avenging his marquee loss to Dan Henderson, he wants to keep his options open.

Obviously, this would be a great fight to watch. We’ve also seen how exciting non-title fights involving a champion can be when we saw McGregor and Nate Diaz square off. But as of now, it’s out of their control. Dana White, as well as the UFC’s matchmakers, would have to approve of it first.

There’s also lots of intriguing options within their respective divisions. A Woodley rematch with Wonderboy would be compelling given the close nature of their first fight. As for Bisping, Yoel Romero is definitely the most deserving candidate given that he’s on an eight-fight win streak.

Once those two fights are out of the way, then they could end up making room for this catchweight bout. But there’s nothing wrong with having plenty of options. Whatever direction Bisping and Woodley end up taking for their next fight is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

