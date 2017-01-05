Mark Hunt threatens to sue opponents who fail drug tests

UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt takes a hard stance against any future opponents that may fail a USADA test.

Mark Hunt has long been an interesting character within the mixed martial arts space. He’s recently taken a hardline stance opposed to the use of performance enhancing drugs in MMA and his comments on Thursday fortify that stance. While still campaigning for a contract clause to intensify punishment for opponents that fail drug tests, Hunt takes things a step further by threatening to sue anyone that fails a test in the future.

“Every fighter I fight, if he gets caught through the process then I’ll sue him personally,” Hunt said to Marvin France of Stuff. “If I don’t get help from the company, I’ll do it myself.”

Hunt has called for harsher penalties against fighters who fail drug tests. Recently, he demanded Brock Lesnar’s purse after the revelation of Lesnar’s USADA notification following their UFC 200 bout. Hunt hasn’t fought since that bout, but is scheduled to face Alistair Overeem at UFC 209. Overeem is yet another member of the heavyweight division that has a checkered past when it comes to PEDs. Hunt requested to be released from the promotion, but the UFC did not grant his wish.

“At the end of the day I’ve stuck to my word. I’ve got no option, I’m in a contract that I can’t get out of,” Hunt said in the interview. “All the doors I’ve gone through are closed, and it’s not like I can go and work somewhere else. Ages ago I was gladly ready to walk away and work somewhere else but they wouldn’t allow it.”

Since the USADA – UFC partnership started in 2015, many fighters have found themselves on dealing with pre or post-fight failed drug tests. The situation is a growing controversy within the sport, and there doesn’t seem to be a clear solution available. Hunt is one of many fighters becoming more vocal about the situation and is pressing the UFC for more stringent penalties for those found to be in violation of the regulations.

“They (dopers) should be struck from the records and taken everything off them. They don’t deserve to get a cent,” Hunt said. “This sport is already harsh enough as it is. When you add in steroid use, it makes it even worse.”

This article originally appeared on