Mark Hunt files lawsuit vs. Brock Lesnar: ‘He’s a cheater’

Heavyweight fighter Mark Hunt has filed a civil lawsuit against the UFC, president Dana White and Brock Lesnar, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Hunt calls Lesnar a “cheater” and alleges that UFC circumvented the rules of fair competition to their own benefit. Hunt is seeking financial relief for damages to his physical body and his overall brand.

“I want the UFC to understand it's not OK to keep doing what they're doing,” Hunt said. “They're allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he's a cheater, and they didn't.”

“What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday?” he added. “The message is, 'You just have to cheat like this and it's OK.' In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It's hurt the business, so it's even worse. They need to be held accountable for this.”

Lesnar has failed multiple drug tests and has been suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency since his UFC 200 bout against Hunt. Among the failed drug tests is a sample from before the match that tested positive for clomiphene, which is an anti-estrogren agent.

Lesnar was fined $250,000 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and suspended one year. He is eligible to return on July 15. Hunt made $700,000 from the UFC 200 fight.

