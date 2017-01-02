Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to pay Tony Ferguson extra to fight him

Lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to pay Tony Ferguson extra money so that they can fight in 2017.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Michael Johnson at UFC 205 he demanded a title shot against newly-crowned champion Conor McGregor, but with McGregor taking a leave of absence following his own victory at 205, all focused shifted to Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson won his most recent fight against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision and was also thrown into the conversation for the next title fight. The next lightweight title fight has been put on hold with McGregor taking time away from the UFC, so a top fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson makes the most sense.

Prior to UFC 207, UFC President Dana White held a media scrum and addressed a potential fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov and said that fight “ain’t happening” due to Ferguson’s pay request.

Ferguson (22-3) and Nurmagomedov (24-0) had been previously scheduled to fight twice before in late 2015 and then again in April of 2016, but since UFC 205 both fighters have taken to social media to try and make this highly anticipated fight finally happen.

Recently, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to deliver a message to the UFC, calling for the fight against Ferguson to be made.

Following the comments from Dana White about Ferguson’s pay request, saying that Ferguson asked for the same amount of money that Nurmagomedov is making in order to make the fight happening, Khabib came up with his own solution. If the UFC is unwilling to grant Ferguson’s pay request, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to let it be known that he will pay Ferguson an extra $200,000 to make the fight happen.

Hey @TonyFergusonXT if the @ufc don't want to pay you I'll pay you 200k extra on your purse let's make this fight now you have no excuse — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 2, 2017

Nurmagomedov has made it clear that he wants the fight with Tony Ferguson and he’s willing to go out of his own pocket to make it happen.

