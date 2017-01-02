Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to pay Tony Ferguson extra to fight him
Lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to pay Tony Ferguson extra money so that they can fight in 2017.
After Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Michael Johnson at UFC 205 he demanded a title shot against newly-crowned champion Conor McGregor, but with McGregor taking a leave of absence following his own victory at 205, all focused shifted to Tony Ferguson.
Ferguson won his most recent fight against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision and was also thrown into the conversation for the next title fight. The next lightweight title fight has been put on hold with McGregor taking time away from the UFC, so a top fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson makes the most sense.
Prior to UFC 207, UFC President Dana White held a media scrum and addressed a potential fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov and said that fight “ain’t happening” due to Ferguson’s pay request.
Ferguson (22-3) and Nurmagomedov (24-0) had been previously scheduled to fight twice before in late 2015 and then again in April of 2016, but since UFC 205 both fighters have taken to social media to try and make this highly anticipated fight finally happen.
Recently, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to deliver a message to the UFC, calling for the fight against Ferguson to be made.
This message to @UFC : It is clear to everyone that you hiding Conor from me. But stop lying to your fans like I don't want fight with Aldo, I'm ready to fight with anyone in my division. Give me relevant fight, so you won't be able to hide the belt from me after. But not the fight, where people say after my victory: he is too small, Khabib too big for him etc. I'm asking you for match that whole world is waiting for, give me Tony. You have never matched up two guys with 9 and 8 win streak in UFC, NEVER IN UFC HISTORY. #telltruthtopeople ❗ Хочу обратиться к @UFC : Всему миру понятно что вы прячете от меня Конора, но не надо рассказывать свои сказки фанатам, перестаньте врать типо я не хочу боя с Альдо, я готов драться с любым бойцом в моем весе. Дайте мне конкурентный бой, после которого вы не сможете прятать от меня пояс. А не тот бой, чтоб люди говорили после моей победы: Он же маленький, Хабиб слишком большой для него и т д. Сейчас я у вас прошу бой, которого ждёт весь бойцовский мир, дайте мне Тони. Вы в своей истории не проводили бой между двумя бойцами у одного из которых 9 побед подряд в рамках UFC а у другого 8 побед. #говорителюдямправду #юфсишныеигрыопятьвтеме
Following the comments from Dana White about Ferguson’s pay request, saying that Ferguson asked for the same amount of money that Nurmagomedov is making in order to make the fight happening, Khabib came up with his own solution. If the UFC is unwilling to grant Ferguson’s pay request, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to let it be known that he will pay Ferguson an extra $200,000 to make the fight happen.
Hey @TonyFergusonXT if the @ufc don't want to pay you I'll pay you 200k extra on your purse let's make this fight now you have no excuse
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 2, 2017
Nurmagomedov has made it clear that he wants the fight with Tony Ferguson and he’s willing to go out of his own pocket to make it happen.
