Khabib Nurmagomedov: I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov is an undefeated UFC title contender who is focused on his upcoming bout against Tony Ferguson and recently compared himself to Floyd Mayweather.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face off against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 for the interim lightweight championship. He is one of the only seasoned mixed martial artists who boasts an undefeated record, 24-0. He is perhaps the most well-rounded fighter on the UFC roster, as he sports eight wins each by knockout, submission and decision.

Given his undefeated status, in a recent interview with TMZ, Nurmagomedov commented on his upcoming fight against Ferguson and compared himself to another undefeated fighter, boxing great in Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m gonna broke (sic) his arm. I’m gonna smash this guy… make him tap… I’m gonna smash Tony Ferguson. After, I’m gonna smash Conor McGregor… I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA. I can become 26-0, 10-0 in the UFC, undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion.”

However, according to Fox Sports, Ferguson recently critiqued Nurmagomedov’s record, calling it “padded.”

“I’ll take his 24-0 record—it’s (expletive) padded dude. Look at some of the legit fights he’s had and then look at mine. I’ll take my record over his any day… Khabib’s got sambo, not wrestling. My wrestling is far superior… He’s got decent sambo and decent jiu-jitsu, but he doesn’t use it to his advantage. Khabib doesn’t have hands. I’m going to out box this dude. I’m going to be too slick for him.”

On March 4, Nurmagomedov is set to realize his dream of becoming an undefeated champion. However, he’ll have to get through Ferguson, who boasts a 77 percent finish rate and is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak. He has beaten the likes of notable fighters in Edson Barboza, Josh Thomson, and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The winner of this interim championship matchup will face the current lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, at a future date not yet disclosed.

