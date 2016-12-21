Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses Jose Aldo fight, pushes for Tony Ferguson

Despite a potential call out from UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking for a fight with Tony Ferguson.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is potentially one fight away from a title shot in the UFC lightweight division. He would like a chance to prove that he is the best 155 lb. fighter in the UFC, and in order to do that he would like the chance to fight the best that division has to offer.

Yesterday, during an interview with MMAFighting.com, featherweight champion Jose Aldo expressed interest in a lightweight bout with either the No. 1 or No. 2 lightweight in the UFC. Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently ranked No. 1 in that division. This fight has no interest to Nurmagomedov, however, who claims that he is only interested in No. 2 lightweight Tony Ferguson.

Wednesday, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to reiterate his desire to fight Ferguson while putting a potential fight with Aldo to rest. He would like to pursue fights in his own division, citing “I do not bully the little.” Nurmagomedov spoke to Aldo falling for “the mind games of the UFC” while stating that he is a fan of his.

Nurmagomedov (24-0) is coming off a very impressive victory over Michael Johnson at UFC 205. Immediately following that win he began to ask for a fight with champion Conor McGregor. McGregor, who is taking some time away from the sport, is not available until next year at the earliest, so Nurmagomadov has begun campaigning for Ferguson.

Ferguson, who is also coming off of a win himself over former champion Rafael dos Anjos, has expressed interest in the fight with Nurmagomedov as well. Ferguson has won nine fights in a row and also expects to be in line for a title fight against McGregor upon his return later this year.

This article originally appeared on