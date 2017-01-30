Julianna Peña reflects on loss: ‘Even Michael Jordan missed shots’

Julianna Peña has expressed regret for her performance against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC on FOX 23

Julianna Peña may have suffered the biggest loss of her career, but that hasn’t stopped her exuding her trademark confidence.

Pena (8-3) suffered a second-round submission loss to Valentina Shevchenko (14-) in the main event of UFC on FOX 23 this past Saturday. This setback not only snapped her four fight win streak but cost her the next title shot against reigning champion Amanda Nunes.

Entering the content Peña exuded confidence as she called out everyone from Nunes to recently defeated Ronda Rousey.

But following her loss, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ took to her Facebook page to express regret for her performance while maintaining a positive attitude.

So so sorry about my loss you guys. Too hungry. At this level of competition you cannot make the first mistake or you pay the price. This is a big time learning experience for me. Time to move forward though. I take one look in the past and then I turn around and keep it pushing toward the future.

Michael Jordan missed shots and even the best MMA fighters have tasted defeat at some point in their career.

My character is not defined by my wins and losses nor are they contingent on the amount of love I receive from those who truly matter to me.

Mass Thank you to those who realize how much work goes into this process. It takes a village to get to the big stage and I could not be more grateful for my team who continue to help me achieve my dreams on a daily basis.

You guys motivate and inspire me to continue to be great. You guys are my mentors, my heroes, my main support and without you being there for me, there would be no Venezuelan Vixen.

Much respect, love and thankfulness to those who tuned in to the fight. Like the terminator says, I’ll be back

Shevchenko expected to challenge Nunes for the belt later this year but neither a date or event has been announced.

