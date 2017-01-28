Jordan Johnson dominates Luis Henrique da Silva at UFC Denver

Making his UFC debut, former Iowa wrestler Jordan Johnson remained undefeated as he displayed a dominant performance against Luis Henrique da Silva at UFC On FOX 23 in Denver, Colorado.

Now moving to 7-0, Johnson told Brian Stann after his win that UFC jitters didn’t play a part tonight and as a grappler he knew that is where he needed to take the fight but was disappointed that he was unable to get the finish.

Perhaps a mistake by Da Silva, he arrived in Denver only seven days prior to the bout. Fatigue kicked in quickly for Da Silva which could have been due to the altitude. Either way, Johnson made a big impression, pouring on the pressure and dominating Da Silva on the ground.

Round 1:

No gloves touched, johnson lands first and they both get into the clinch exchanging strikes, Johnson sweeps silva and gets side control. He works to get an anaconda choke, squeezes but Silva gets free and they both get to their feet. Silva looks tired, Johnson lands two straight jabs, and a over hand right, Silva throws knees and johnson eats some shots, Silva throws kicks to the lead leg of Johnson. Johnson follows up with some heavy shots, an upper cut and takes down Silva. Johnson postures up and controls Silva, landing shots from in his guard.

Round 2:

Johnson lands first, Silva throws a kick to the mid section and Johnson catches it and takes him down. In half guard, Johnson smothers and punishes Silva with shots. Silva looked for a kimora. Then an anaconda choke attempt from Johnson gets Silva’s back and continues to wear out silva in half guard then into full guard. Silva nose is bleeding, Johnson continues to smother Silva and tries for a knee bar, which Silva defends. Nasty foot stomps follow from Johnson and a knee to the head as they are in the clinch up against the cage. Onto their feet, Silva lands a knee to Johnson, with Silva looking tired. Johnson goes to the body.

Round 3:

Johnson lands combination on Silva, takes him down again and gets his back. Silva ends up on his back, Johnson continues to punish him. He stands up and the crowd boos. Silva doesn’t stand up so Johnson goes back down to the mat, gets side control and continues to punish a tired Silva. Silva fights to get back to his feet, attempting to get under the neck of Johnson, but fails. Johnson lands strikes from the top. He continues to pressure Silva to the end of the round.

Jordan Johnson gets the win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

