Jon Jones offers Ronda Rousey advice after loss at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey might be down after her loss at UFC 207, but another former UFC champion believes “Rowdy” is certainly not out.

Former light heavyweight king Jon Jones saw Rousey’s performance at UFC 207 and doesn’t think Rousey should go into hiding again like she did after her first loss or even retire as some have suggested.

No, Jones believes the only way Rousey can bounce back from this loss is to get back on the horse and try again.

My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I believe Rousey will be a champion for the rest of her life, even if she never wins another fight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I think it's important for Ronda to show her fans how great she truly is by displaying her courage and giving it another try. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

What she does next will truly determine her legacy. I really hope she chooses to be a unbroken. Her story doesn't have to be over here — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I also still believe she beats 90% of the division. Lots of ass kicking still to be done, lots of money to be made — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Being around other bad asses and constantly sharing your spotlight could be good for you and so many ways. They can improve on your humility — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Constantly being humbled is never a bad thing in a sport like this — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Jones knows a thing or two about being humbled. The former champion has long been lauded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time but has faced a series of legal problems outside of the Octagon that has cost him his title and robbed him of two years of his career. He’s also currently serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test at UFC 200.

But Jones is trying to remain positive throughout his trials and tribulations and hopes Rousey can do the same.