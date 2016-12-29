Johny Hendricks misses weight at UFC 207 official weigh-ins (Video)

Johny Hendricks has missed weight for his UFC 207 fight with Neil Magny. He was unable to make the required weight of 170 pounds.

UFC 207 has had it’s fair share of drama leading up the actual event. With a lack of media coverage of Ronda Rousey, to the last night of work for long time commentator Mike Goldberg, to now the missing of weight for two fighters at the official weigh-ins. This morning the UFC held the official weigh-ins for UFC 207 as is customary for all UFC events.

The fighters have a given amount of time to weigh in under the specified pound allowance for their weight division. All but two fighters were able to make their required weight. Hendricks and Ray Borg were the only two who missed.

Hendricks (17-5) was the penultimate fighter to step on the scale at Thursday morning weigh-ins. He had a look of complete defeat on his face as he took the scale. He weighed in at 173.5, two and a half pounds over the limit for a welterweight bout. Because of this miss, Hendrick must turn over 20 percent of his fight purse to his opponent, Magny.

Hendricks has had a very hard time cutting weight throughout his career. He missed weight in three of his last four scheduled bouts. He was forced to withdraw from his October 2015 bout with Tyron Woodley due to problems suffered by the weight cut.

Yesterday during the media interview leading up to his fight, Hendricks spoke critically about the amount of slack he gets from the media regarding his weight. He stated “I’m so close (to 170lbs) you can’t even imagine,” he went on to say “I will make weight tomorrow.”

Also missing weight this morning was Ray Borg, who weighed in at 129.5 for his flyweight match against Louis Smolka. There is no word at this time if Smolka will agree to fight him at that weight.

