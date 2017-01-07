Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson added to UFC fight night 108 in London

Jimi Manuwa will challenge Corey Anderson in his hometown of London at UFC Fight Night 108 in March

A key light heavyweight fight between Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson has officially been added to UFC Fight Night 108 in London, according to FloCombat’s Jim Edwards.

Manuwa (16-2) is coming off a violent second round knockout over former title challenge Ovince Saint-Preux at UFC 204 in October. This got the Englishman back into the win column following his loss to current number contender Anthony Johnson at UFC 191.

To date 14 of Manuwa’s 16 wins have come by way of (T)KO, including nine within the opening frame. Manuwa also holds notable victories over Jan Błachowicz, Ryan Jimmo and Cyrille Diabaté.

Anderson (9-2), winner of season 19 of The Ultimate Fighter, is coming off his own TKO victory as fans saw him starch Sean O’Connell at UFC Fight Night 102 last month. Prior to this performance, the man known as ‘Overtime’ dropped a narrow split decision to former UFC and Pride FC champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua at UFC 198 in May.

This setback snapped his three-fight win streak, all of which ended in decision. To date, four of his nine wins have come by way of (T)KO. He holds notable victories over Tom Lawlor and Fábio Maldonado.

UFC Fight Night 108 is set to go down on March 18 at The O 2 Arena in London. The main event for the card has yet to be announced.

Here is how the rest of the card is shaping up:

Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson

Francimar Barroso vs. Darren Stewart

Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi

Teemu Packalen vs. Marc Diakiese

Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Scott Askham vs. Brad Scott

What fight are you most looking forward to seeing at UFC fight night 108 in London on March 18?

