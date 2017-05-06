Jessica Eye vs. Aspen Ladd, Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder and 2 more booked for TUF Finale

The upcoming “Ultimate Fighter” finale on July 7 in Las Vegas just added four new fights including the return of Jessica Eye as well as Angela Hill and C.B. Dollaway, who makes his long awaited comeback after injury.

Eye (11-6, 1 NC) will enter the final fight of her UFC contract in a do-or-die situation as she takes on promotional newcomer Aspen Ladd in Las Vegas.

Ladd (5-0) has been considered a top prospect out of Invicta Fighting Championships but she will face her toughest challenge to date when she faces Eye in July.

Also added to the card, former Invicta FC champion Angela Hill makes her return to action following a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance against Jessica Andrade in February.

Hill (6-3) will look to get back into the win column when she faces Ashley Yoder (5-2), who will be making her second UFC appearance following a unanimous decision loss to Justine Kish in her debut.

C.B. Dollaway (15-8) will make his long awaited to return on the card as well after he suffered a back injury in a freak elevator accident ahead of his previously scheduled bout at UFC 203 last September.

Dollaway returns in July where he faces fellow “Ultimate Fighter” veteran Ed Herman (23-12, 1 NC) after he’s alternated wins and losses over his past six fights in the UFC.

Finally in a light heavyweight scrap, Marcel Fortuna will return to face Jordan Johnson on the July 7 card in Las Vegas.

More fights are expected to be announced for “The Ultimate Fighter” Finale in the coming weeks.