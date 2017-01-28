Jason Knight taps out Alex Caceres at UFC On FOX 23

Jason Knight tapped out Alex Caceres in the second round at UFC On FOX 23 in Denver Colorado and calls out the Korean Super Boy.

UFC Featherweights Alex Caceres and Jason Knight went head to head at UFC on FOX 23 live from the Pepsi Centre in Denver Colorado.

Coming off a win over Dan Hooker in November, Jason Knight tapped out Alex Caceres by Rear-Naked Choke, 4:21 into the second round. He dedicated the fight to his late father, whose birthday it would have been the day after his fight.

Knight brings his wins to 16-2, 3-1 in the UFC and calls out the Korean Super Boy, Doo Ho Choi next. “I’m here to get in here and throw down,” Jason Knight said.

Round 1:

Both fighters touched gloves. Knight and Caceres both high five after the first scramble. Caceres throws a kick and Knight closes the distance, getting Caceres up against the cage. Knight lands some shots. Caceres attacks the leg of Knight. Knight pushes forward, landing several strikes to Caceres.

They both clinch, Knight controls Caceres up against the cage. They break free and Caceres goes to the body. Knight lands a big right hand and kicks out Caceres leg. Knight lands a high kick, lands a counter left and follows with another right hand before landing a huge take down and attempts a rear naked choke to end the round.

Round 2:

Both come out aggressive, exchanging shots, Caceres throws a kick, caught by Knight. Knight trips Caceres and ends up taking his back into a triangle body lock. Knight lands shots as he tries to set up another rear naked choke. Knight lands a huge elbow and sinks in a choke. Caceres defends and Knight continues to land punches and elbows. Knight attempts the choke again and finishes Caceres.

Jason Knights defeats Alex Caceres by submission (Rear-Naked-Choke) 4:21 into the second round.

This article originally appeared on