‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Tim Boetsch added to UFC 208 in Brooklyn

The UFC’s third show in New York has just received a boost. Today news broke via Mark Raimondi that UFC 208 will see a middleweight bout added to the main card. The No. 3 ranked Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza will be facing No. 14 Tim Boetsch. This event will be taking place on February 11 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY. The card is headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Jacare Souza (23-4) has not fought since May of last year. He was booked to fight Luke Rockhold in Melbourne for a possible title contender spot, but the fight was canceled after Rockhold was forced to pull out due to injury. Souza chose not to accept a new opponent at the time and hoped for a title shot. The middleweight champion Michael Bisping had announced that he was not looking to fight until the spring of 2017 and his most likely opponent for that match would be number one contender Yoel Romero.

The possibility of sitting out a whole year may not have been the best option for Jacare, and he has now accepted a fight against a much lower ranked opponent. Souza’s last win was a very impressive first round TKO over Vitor Belfort at UFC 198.

Tim Boetsch (20-10) is coming into this fight with two recent wins at middleweight. The former light heavyweight looked great at 185 lbs during his last fight at UFC 205 in NYC. He beat Rafael Natal with a first round KO in that fight. He will be looking to significantly rise in the rankings with a win over Souza.

There is no word yet to where this fight will fall on this stacked card. Stay tuned for further information.

