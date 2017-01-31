Iranian born Gegard Mousasi says Donald Trump’s Muslim ban may keep him from fighting at UFC 210

President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban may keep Iranian born Gegard Mousasi from fighting Chris Weidman at UFC 210 in April.

Having picked up four straight wins, and six out of his last seven fights, Gegard Mousasi (41-6-2), a former Strikeforce, Cage Warriors and Dream champion, has firmly cemented himself on the shortlist of contenders at 185 pounds.

While he’s expected to challenge former champion Chris Weidman at UFC 210 in April, the Iranian born fighter is now claiming President Donald Trump’s controversial order banning travel from Muslim-majority countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen could keep him from fighting.

(translated via Google Translate)

“I have the Dutch nationality, but I also have a visa,” Mousasi told Telesport. “But even with a visa you get in trouble, I heard. I’ll hear more about it this week though. The UFC lawyers are busy, and the people who arrange the visas are too. So it is not in my hands. My job is to train and get ready for the game. It’s just annoying.”

This isn’t the first time Mousasi has become the center of a racial debate in the UFC as he previously claimed UFC officials promoted English-speaking fighters first over the plethora of international fighters on the roster.

Mousasi’s comment also come a few days after UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made waves when she brought supplies to Standing Rock protesters to help fight to Trump’s Dakota Access Pipeline order.

“This [ban] is not the right direction,” said Mousasi. “There seems to me a bit too much turmoil in the world, and this is certainly not a positive way. For years there were working relationships between countries, and now with Trump, there go all the years that worked for peace. I think he’s a bit of an arrogant guy, he does things his way, but I think he has little understanding of politics. I’ll wait for this week, and stay quiet in training, which is also good for my next fight.”

If Mousasi does get to face Weidman at UFC 210, the entire event will go down on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. A light heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson is expected to serve as the main event.

