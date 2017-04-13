Holly Holm returns against Bethe Correia in UFC Fight Night main event in Singapore

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm looks to get back on track when she meets Bethe Correia in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Singapore on June 17.

UFC officials announced the new matchup late Wednesday night.

Holm (10-3) will look to stop the bleeding from the roughest run of her professional fighting career after dropping three straight bouts in her most recent performances inside the Octagon.

Holm started her mixed martial arts career with 10 consecutive victories including a stunning second round knockout over Ronda Rousey to win the women’s bantamweight title. Unfortunately, Holm hasn’t been able to duplicate that success with losses to Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko and most recently in the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight against Germaine de Randamie.

Now Holm will move back to bantamweight where she attempts to climb up the rankings starting with her next fight in June.

Correia (10-2-1) has endured a similarly tough run of late after she saw her undefeated record toppled in a title fight against Rousey in 2015.

Correia has gone 1-1-1 following the fight with Rousey including a majority draw in her last fight against Marion Reneau in March. She looks to return to the win column after her last victory over Jessica Eye in 2016.

Holm vs. Correia will headline the UFC’s return to Singapore with more fights expected to be announced in the coming weeks.