Gegard Mousasi TKOs Chris Weidman in bizarre and controversial ending at UFC 210

Gegard Mousasi got the signature win he wanted over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman but not without a mountain of controversy at the end of the fight.

It all happened in the second round after Mousasi caught Weidman in a takedown attempt and trapped the former champion in a body lock while pressing the fight towards the cage.

With Weidman’s head in a prime position, Mousasi unleashed two vicious knees to the head and a second later referee Dan Miragliotta rushed in to pause the contest after declaring the second strike illegal.

It appeared at the time that Weidman had two hands on the canvas, which signifies a “downed opponent,” which means Mousasi would not have been allowed to throw knees to the head.

Replays showed that both knees from Mousasi landed with Weidman only having one hand planted on the canvas, which means they were legal strikes.

The confusion continued as Weidman was given time to recover until Miragliotta was informed that both strikes were legal, which means the fight had to be restarted or stopped based on the damage already done from the knees.

Upon advice from the doctor, the fight was stopped at 3:13 into the second round with Mousasi declared the winner by TKO.

“It’s not my fault. I wanted to continue. He can have his rematch, no problem,” Mousasi said after he was declared the winner.

“I was ready to continue to fight. I think he could have continued but he was stalling a little bit. I was ready to fight, I was fighting.”

It was a very bizarre set of circumstances that led to the stoppage as both Mousasi and Weidman pleaded for the opportunity to continue the fight.

“I’m so sorry that just freaking happened,” Weidman said to the hostile Buffalo crowd, clearly angered by the end of the fight.

While the result didn’t happen the way he wanted, Mousasi got his fifth win in a row in what serves as the final fight on his current contract with the UFC. Meanwhile, Weidman drops to 0-3 in his past trio of appearances in the UFC with all those losses coming by TKO.