Gegard Mousasi calls out Chris Weidman, immediately gets put on blast

Gegard Mousasi calls out Chris Weidman

Gegard Mousasi is currently riding the biggest wave of momentum in his long and illustrious career. Too bad he can’t find an opponent.

Having picked up four straight wins, and six out of his last seven fights, Mousasi (41-6-2), a former Strikeforce, Cage Warriors and Dream champion, has firmly cemented himself on the shortlist of contenders at 185-pounds.

In his most recent contest, ‘The Dreamcatcher’ avenged his most recent loss to Uriah Hall with a violent first round TKO in November. Prior to this, Mousasi ran through former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

But now, Mousasi has his eyes on bigger game. Taking to Twitter, the Dutch native took aim at former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman for allegedly ducking a fight a with him.

@ufc offered u the fight days ago, @ChrisWeidmanUFC . Suddenly u have disappeared. Accept the fight already. I am waiting,Pal.#DontBeScared — Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) December 20, 2016

I am working to get the belt. If the top guys won't accept I am prepared to take volunteers. @ufc @arielhelwani — Gegard Mousasi (@mousasi_mma) December 20, 2016

Weidman, however, was having none of it, as he took to Twitter to respond accordingly.

Easy, Pal. You were just one of a few names given by @UFC, and I'm still healing up. Glad you're finally speaking, though! https://t.co/TVPH6KWWfi — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) December 20, 2016

Weidman (13-2), a Long Island native, was last seen suffering a violent third round TKO loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 205 in November. This marked his second straight setback after seeing Luke Rockhold walk away with his title following a fourth round TKO at UFC 194.

Prior to losing to Rockhold, the former Hofstra wrestling All-American defended his 185-pound title against former champions Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida and the very man he won the belt from, Anderson Silva. Weidman currently holds nine career stoppage victories, including six by way of (T)KO.

This article originally appeared on