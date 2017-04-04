Former champ Rafael dos Anjos faces Tarec Saffiedine in welterweight debut in Singapore

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will officially make his move to the welterweight division when he faces former Strikeforce champion Tarec Saffiedine at UFC Fight Night in Singapore on June 17.

UFC officials confirmed the bout with FOX Sports on Tuesday following an initial report from channelnewsasia.com.

Dos Anjos (25-9) will look to get back into the win column following back-to-back losses to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson in his most recent fights.

Prior to that setback, dos Anjos had won five fights in a row, including his championship victory over Anthony Pettis as well as a title defense against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Saffiedine (16-6) will also try to stave off three losses in a row after dropping recent fights to Dong Hyun Kim and Rick Story.

The former welterweight champion has struggled with injuries throughout his UFC career while putting together a 2-3 record overall through five fights.

The new fight between dos Anjos and Saffiedine joins a growing card headed to Singapore with a main event still to be determined.