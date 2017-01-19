Former champ Chris Weidman meets Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 in Buffalo

Gegard Mousasi finally got his fight.

The veteran middleweight contender had been calling out former champion Chris Weidman for the past month trying to get him to sign on the dotted line and now they are scheduled to meet at UFC 210 in Buffalo on April 8.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Thursday.

Mousasi spoke to FOX Sports earlier this week where he took a shot at Weidman after the proposed bout was offered in December, but the former champion stated that the UFC had given him several choices for potential opponents.

“He says he was offered a couple of fights? Who? Everyone is booked or injured,” Mousasi said about Weidman. “(Robert) Whittaker doesn’t want to fight until May or June, that’s what the UFC told me. Who else is there to fight? UFC offered me to him to fight.”

Obviously, Weidman decided to take the fight and now he meets Mousasi at the UFC’s first event in Buffalo in more than 20 years.

It’s a very important showdown for both middleweights with a lot on the line for Mousasi and Weidman at UFC 210.

For Mousasi, the fight with Weidman currently stands as the final fight on his current UFC contract. Mousasi is riding a four fight winning streak while breaking into the top five following his blistering performance over former champion Vitor Belfort last October as well as a first round finish over Uriah Hall in November.

A win at UFC 210 will certainly give Mousasi a lot of bargaining power as he heads into negotiations for his next contract.

As for Weidman, the former champion has fallen on harder times lately with losses in each of his last two fights. After dropping the title to Luke Rockhold to close out 2015, Weidman finally returned at UFC 205 in his home state of New York only to suffer a brutal third round knockout to Yoel Romero.

Weidman will now look to get back in the win column while facing one of the toughest fighters in the entire middleweight division.