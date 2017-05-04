Former champ Anthony Pettis returns to lightweight to face Jim Miller at UFC 213

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis is moving back to the division where he was once champion when he faces Jim Miller at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the new pairing on Wednesday night.

Pettis (19-6) won the lightweight title back in 2013 with a submission victory over Benson Henderson before defending the belt against Gilbert Melendez the following year.

Unfortunately, Pettis hasn’t been able to duplicate that same level of success over his past five fights while putting together a 1-4 record including a brief stint at featherweight. Most recently, Pettis failed to make weight for a featherweight title fight against Max Holloway, which he ultimately lost by third round TKO.

Now Pettis will move back to the lightweight division when he makes his return to action this summer.

Miller (28-9, 1 NC) has been a stalwart of the lightweight division for nearly a decade while fighting a laundry list of top competitors over the years.

Miller has put together a 3-1 record over his past four fights including wins over Thiago Alves and Joe Lauzon.

Pettis vs. Miller joins a growing line up of fights at UFC 213 including former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as well as Fabricio Werdum meeting Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight showdown on the card.