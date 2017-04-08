Follow the action from UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title on the line Saturday when he battles No. 1 contender Anthony Johnson in the main event of UFC 210 in Buffalo.

The championship main event is a rematch of their interim title fight from 2015, where Cormier earned a third-round submission after surviving an early scare from the powerful Johnson. “Rumble” promises to be more disciplined this time around while Cormier is sure his world-class abilities will produce the same outcome.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion tries to snap a two-fight skid against Gegard Mousasi. Mousasi enters this bout riding a four-fight win streak and has finished his last three opponents — he’s also in the final fight of his UFC contract so he’s eager to put on a show. This winner of this bout will take a definitive step toward fighting for the middleweight strap.

The rest of the main card also features former title challengers Patrick Cote and Thiago Alves as well as a lightweight scrap between Charles Oliveira and Will Brooks.

The action gets underway at 8PM/5PM with the FS1 prelims before moving over the pay-per-view at 10PM/7PM. Keep it here for blow-by-blow coverage of all the action and stick with us throughout the evening for all your UFC 210 news, results and analysis.

