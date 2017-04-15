Follow all the action from the UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis main card

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson looks to enter the UFC record books when he goes for his 10th straight title defense against Wilson Reis on Saturday night.

Johnson has won nine straight title fights dating back to 2013 and another victory at UFC Fight Night from Kansas City would tie Anderson Silva’s mark for most title defenses. Looking to spoil the party is streaking flyweight Reis, who has won three straight en route to his shot against Johnson.

In the co-main event, strawweights Michelle Waterson and Rose Namajunas scrap in what many consider a No. 1 contender’s bout, with the winner getting a shot at the 115-pound title next.

The main card also features a key middleweight tilt between “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker while a featherweight slugfest kicks off the main card as Jeremy Stephens looks to get back into the win column against undefeated Brazilian Renato Moicano.

The action gets underway at 8PM/5PM ETPT on FOX but you can keep it here for blow-by-blow coverage of the action-packed event. Then, keep it here afterwards for all your UFC Kansas City news, results and analysis.

Tweets by @UFCONFOX

