Follow all the action from UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn

Former two-division champion BJ Penn takes his first fight in over two years when he battles rising star Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night.

Penn retired from the sport in 2014 after a brutal beatdown at the hands of Frankie Edgar, which marked his third straight loss and fifth in his last seven fights. Penn, however, says he’s a fighter at heart and is returning to the Octagon in an effort to taste victory one final time.

His opponent, Rodriguez, is one of the most dynamic strikers in the UFC featherweight division and easily one of its better prospects. The 24-year-old fighter out of Mexico has won all four of his UFC fights after winning the inaugural season of “The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America” in 2014.

A win for Rodriguez would propel him higher in the division’s top 10 while a victory for Penn would immediately establish him as a threat to the featherweight belt.

In the co-main event, grapplers Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held throw down and flyweights Sergio Pettis and John Moraga kick off the main card with an action-packed tilt.

The card gets under way at 6:15/3:15 ET/PT on UFC Fight Pass before moving to FS1 at 8PM/5PM for more prelims action and the main card at 10PM/7PM. Follow all the action below stick with us throughout the night for all your UFC Phoenix news, results and analysis.

