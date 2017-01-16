Floyd Mayweather: ‘I don’t want to talk to Dana White’

Floyd Mayweather takes aim at UFC President Dana White and his offer of $25 million dollars to fight Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor is a sports story that continues to garner hype even though no real action has occurred. McGregor, Mayweather and UFC President Dana White continue to mention each other in the news and elicit intrigue from sports talk personalities across the medium. This time, it was Mayweather sending barbs towards White; pointing back to their past together before Mayweather was a mega star and White moved into MMA promotion.

“I don’t want to talk to Dana White,” Mayweather said as reported by Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting. “Remember, Dana White, he was a player, he was a boss, but he was a small boss. The big bosses were the Fertittas. But then the Fertitta’s chose to sell the UFC so Dana is just an employee. Dana White — I like Dana White, I don’t have anything against him — but I can remember Dana White used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather and carry my bags.”

After Mayweather earned a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympic Games, White became a sponsor of his through his apparel company, Bullenbeiser Boxing. That relationship wouldn’t last long, only through Mayweather’s first four fights, before both men would move onto other opportunities.

White pitched the idea of a fight between both men with a claim of $25 million dollar paydays, plus PPV points, for both athletes. Mayweather balked at that idea, calling White a “comedian.” Mayweather has consistently been ranked one of the highest earning athletes in sports and he points towards his history in said position.

“The last time I made $25 million — actually I made more — but the last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago,” Mayweather said. “But for the last, I don’t know how many years, my guaranteed lowest was like, 32, a little bit over 32 [million dollars]. In the Canelo [Alvarez] fight I made over $100 million in that fight and just in two fights, [Manny] Pacquiao and Canelo, those two fights, somewhere upwards of $400 million. Sponsorship money leading up to the Pacquiao fight, that week I made 25 to 30 million [dollars]. They can say, ‘Floyd’s lying’ all they want to. If I was so desperate and hurting for money I would come back.”

Perhaps the most interesting comment that Floyd made takes a direct shot at the UFC pay structure which is coming under more criticism.

Floyd Mayweather has ranked among the highest paid athletes in sports; earning the number one spot on the Forbes list from 2012-2015 and the Sports Illustrated list in 2012 and 2013. Conor McGregor holds the record for largest payout from a UFC event earning more than $3 million dollars for his win at UFC 205.

